Additional 139 Covid-19 cases announced at noon June 20

A medical worker handles samples collected for Covid-19 testing in Nghe An province (Photo: VNA)

Among the domestic cases, 53 were detected in Bac Giang, 34 in Ho Chi Minh City, 18 in Da Nang, 13 in Binh Duong, nine in Bac Ninh, and one each in Ha Tinh and Quang Nam, with 127 cases found in areas under quarantine or lockdown.



The national tally rose to 13,117 as of 12pm June 20, including 11,419 domestic cases.



Among active patients undergoing treatment, 395 have tested negative to coronavirus once, 127 twice and 131 thrice.



A total of 5,054 patients were given the all-clear from the virus while the death toll related to the disease amounted to 64.



Twenty-one provinces and cities have gone free of new cases for at least 14 days.



Meanwhile, donations to the national Covid-19 vaccine fund had totaled VND5.775 trillion as of 5pm June 19. The money came from 323,178 organizations and individuals.



Vietnam will need around VND25 trillion to buy 150 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in order to inoculate 70 percent of its population for herd immunity.

VNA