Additional 15 Covid-19 positive cases reported in Hanoi, Bac Ninh this morning

Rising positive cases of Covid-19 prompted the administration in Bac Ninh to impose social distancing in districts Luong Tai, Thuan Thanh, Tien Du, Tu Son town, and Bac Ninh City as per the Prime Minister’s direction 15/CT-TTg.



Moreover, the government in Bac Ninh ordered to cancel all non-essential activities, gatherings and events and people must strictly adhere to the Covid-19 prevention regulations. People must keep a safe distance of two meters from others in public places.

Additionally, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday evening announced Vietnam has more 46 positive cases of Covid-19 including six imported cases in HCMC, the Central City of Da Nang, the Central Province of Quang Tri, and the South-Central Province of Binh Thuan.

Of 46 confirmed positive cases, the capital city of Vietnam has 24 cases; the northern provinces of Hai Duong, Dien Bien, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho each one case while the Northern Province of Hung Yen has four cases; the Central Province of Nghe An one case and Da Nang five cases.

