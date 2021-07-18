Additional 2,472 Covid-19 cases recorded on Sunday morning

Among the 2,472 cases, 1,756 were found in HCMC, 281 in Binh Duong, 75 in Dong Nai, 48 in Long An, 42 in Tay Ninh, 41 in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, 38 in Long An, 36 in Dong Thap, 31 in Tien Giang, 29 in Khanh Hoa, 17 in Ben Tre, 16 in Phu Yen, 12 in Can Tho, 10 in Kien Giang, nine in Hanoi, four in Binh Dinh, three in Soc Trang, three in An Giang, one in Bac Ninh, one in Dak Nong and one in Bac Giang.



Twelve localities have gone through two weeks without new infections in the community, consisting of Yen Bai, Quang Tri, Tuyen Quang, Son La, Ninh Binh, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Hai Duong, Phu Tho, Quang Ninh, Hoa Binh and Bac Kan.

The country has so far seen 48,964 domestic infections and 2,038 imported ones. The number of infections reported since the fourth wave of Covid-19 outbreaks hit Vietnam from April 27 to date was 47,394 and 7,538 patients recovered from Covid-19.



The total number of 10,312 patients has been given the all-clear. Among patients under treatment, 501 patients have tested negative to the coronavirus.

On July 17, 27,356 more people received Covid-19 vaccine shots, bringing the total doses administered in the country to over 4,261,252 million. A total of 3,956,254 people have been vaccinated with one jab.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh