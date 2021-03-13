Medical workers in the Central City of Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, and the Northern Province of Hoa Binh yesterday were vaccinated.



Therefore, from March 8 till March 12, total 5,248 frontline health workers who directly treat Covid-19 patients and take samples for tests. Some 704 health workers in Ho Chi Minh City received shots of Covid-19 vaccine, 319 and 312 doctors and nurses in northern provinces Bac Giang and Bac Ninh respectively were inoculated. In addition, 200 in Gia Lai, 163 in Hanoi, 159 in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An, 147 in the Northern City of Hai Phong, 117 in the Central City of Da Nang and 95 in Khanh Hoa were also vaccinated.

The northern provinces of Hai Duong, Vietnam's former coronavirus epicenter, has the most medical workers receiving Covid-19 vaccine with 2,862.

According to initial report from localities, one suffering Anaphylaxis in Viet-Tiep Hospital in Hai Phong is in stable condition now thanks to timely treatment.

As scheduled, the northern provinces of Quang Ninh and Dien Bien and the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap will implement massive vaccination campaign in the next week.

This morning, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control said that over the past 12 hours, the country has no new case of Covid-19. Additionally, till this morning, the national caseload tally stayed at 2,550 with 1,592 locally-transmitted infection cases; 2,086 recovered cases and 35 Covid-19-related deaths.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan