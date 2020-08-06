Additional Covid-19 patient dies of renal failure complication

The ninth death of a 67-year-old woman from in the Central Province of Quang Nam’s Duy Xuyen District is also connected to the coronavirus hot spot in Da Nang. She had a number of underlying medical conditions including a history of renal failure, lupus and type 2 diabetes.



Also the National Steering Board of Covid-19 Prevention and Control this morning announced additional four cases of Covid-19 bring the country’s total to 717 cases.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) is working on the health declaration procedures, epidemiological investigation, and sampling process in all 24 districts of the city to ensure safety.

It tested 43,576 people, all arrivals from the Central City of Da Nang from July 1 to stem coronavirus. Of them, 14,621 are negative for the virus while six are positive and the remaining are waiting for the test result.

The health authorities continued tracing people who had closely contacted with Covid-19-infected patients. Those having respiratory or Covid-19 symptoms are required to wear face masks and visit medical centers to declare their health status and have their samples taken for coronavirus testing as per the Ministry’s guideline.

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong