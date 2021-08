The Southeast Asian country has so far signed a contract to buy 51 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, including 20 million doses for people aged from 12 to 17 years old.

The first batch of Pfizer vaccines arrived in Vietnam in July.





Earlier, on June 12, the Ministry of Health approved the Pfizer vaccine named Comirnaty manufactured by Pfizer (Belgium) and BioNTech (Germany).

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan