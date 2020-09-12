Additional hospital accredited to ISO 15189 for medical testing laboratories

The infirmary is one of eight hospitals in HCMC to achieve the certification of medical testing laboratories in the field of micro - biology and biochemistry hematology.

In order to achieve this prestigious certification, the infirmary had constantly improved its quality management system, technology and methods for nine months.



In addition to clinical examination, subclinical testing plays significant role in treatment procedure; therefore, application of ISO 15189:2012 quality management in medical laboratories in the hospital will help ensuring precise tests as well as it is a foundation for acceptance of test results between medical centers facilitating patient during their stay in hospitals.

At the awards ceremony, Vu Xuan Thuy - Director of Bureau of Accreditation under the Ministry of Science and Technology gave the certification of ISO 15189: 2012 certification with the code VILAS MED 129 to the hospital representative.

The certification is valid from August 18, 2020.

After the hospital was awarded certification ISO 15189:2012, its test results are recognized in countries which are signatories to mutual recognition arrangements (MRA) of International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC), International Accreditation Forum (IAF), the Asia Pacific Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (APLAC) and the Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (PAC).

Hospital director Dr. Truong Vinh Long said that since its establishment, the hospital managers have taken heed of quality management system for the hospital generally and departments particularly. Hence, the hospital has paid much attention to applying ISO standard to testing.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan