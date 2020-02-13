A/H5N6 bird flu outbreak kills 6,800 ducks in suburban Hanoi

Soon after waterfowls were infected with the A/H5N6 strain of bird flu, vets destroyed all infected ducks. People’s Committee set up quarantine booth to spray chemicals on vehicles and resident in and out the commune as well as sterilized poultry cages and the surrounding environment in the virus-hit areas.



According to the district People’s Committee, 17 farms in Phu Vinh village are breeding more than 71,000 ducks while farms in next commune Phu Nghia are raising 60,000 poultry. Farms are raising poultry under a contract with an enterprise.

Early this month, the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development warned of a high risk of the return of bird flu virus strains in Vietnam.

Head of the Department of Animal Health Pham Van Dong said the country will suffer huge loss if A/H5N6 outbreak occurs this time.

Presently, due to influence of Covid-19, prices of poultry in the Northern region dropped drastically. Chicken fetch VND 48,000- VND52,000 per kilogram. Ducks are sold at VND17.000 - VND20,000 a kilogram, 50 percent down compared to that before Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year).

Prices of chicken and hog in the Southern Province of Dong Nai are VND14,000 per kilogram and VND75,000 per kilogram. Price of chicken has gown down because oversupply.

According to a report of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Dong Nai Province, as of the end of 2019, the province has 27.8 million poultry including 25.7 million chicken up by 21 percent compared to the same period last year.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong