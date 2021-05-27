AI increasingly used in Covid-19 treatment nationwide

Health experts are discussing serious Covid-19 cases online. (Photo: SGGP)



When commenting on the general health status of Covid-19 patients in the latest outbreak in Vietnam, Director Luong Ngoc Khue said that 80 percent of the infected this time show clear symptoms like slightly high fever, mild tiredness.

However, the most serious point is that 20 percent of the infected have their health conditions worsened so fast, half of whom easily change from normal cough, fever, or breathing difficulty to serious condition while another 5 percent to very serious and the last 5 percent to critical condition. Therefore, this patient group requires attentive care and is under continuous monitoring so that doctors and experts at central levels can handle the cases online whenever needed.

Discussing the appearance of B.1.617.2 variant from India among Covid-19 patients in the country, the Director also admitted the grave danger of this variant and the so short time transforming from normally sick condition to critical one. Since in this outbreak, the quantity of patients significantly increases, the number of serious cases rises as well, with 9 death tolls already.

Director Khue then announced the development of a new piece of software making use of AI to detect the highly risky among Covid-19 patients in advance as the newest attempt to better cope with the situation. This is the answer to the demand, now that more young patients without previous diseases turn critical in such a short time.

The software is based on updates of Covid-19 treatments of other nations worldwide. It has 5 – 10 main monitoring indicators like breathing rate, oxygen concentration in blood, and other important clinical ones.

When detecting a change in these indicators of a certain patient, the software immediately delivers warnings to doctors so that they can prepare corresponding medical equipment for emergency treatment. When a patient turns critical, a red-alert signal will turn on for doctors and health experts to pay attention and offer suitable treatment in time.

The software is also able to screen the F1 that have a higher risk of progressing to F0.

In related news, yesterday, the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control released an urgent instruction for the People’s Committees of all provinces and municipalities to prepare enough medical equipment and facilities as well as sufficient human resources on duty at hospitals assigned to treat Covid-19 patients. Each province and municipality must have at least one temporary hospital ready to accept Covid-19 patients, with proper emergency wards and medical equipment.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Huong Vuong