Alarming increase in hand-foot-mouth, dengue fever

After a few days of pause, cases of hand-foot-mouth and dengue fever have skyrocketed. Last week, the southern metropolis recorded 886 cases of hand-foot-mouth in districts 5, Binh Thanh, Go Vap and Can Gio outlying suburb.

The Children Hospital No.1 said it has admitted more children suffering hand-foot-mouth from early October. Deputy Head of the hospital’s Infectious Disease ward Dr. Du Tuan Quy said the ward averagely receives 20 inpatients daily.



The ward has around 40 - 50 children including serious ones in Intensive care unit. The hospital has around 200 outpatients everyday.

Statistically, the hospital has admitted more than 8,000 patients from middle of October while the Children Hospital No.2 has seen a surge in the number of patient with 8,075 to 8,237 patients a day. Children mostly have had sore throat, acute bronchitis, digestive problems and pneumonia.

On the same day, the Ministry of Health announced by the middle of October, more than 71,000 case of dengue fever have been reported countrywide. Almost all cases are in the South region with 57 percent while 33 percent, 6 percent and 4 percent in the Central region, the Central Highlands region and the North region respectively, according to the Department of Preventive Medicine’s studies.

Medical workers said there is no changes in dengue development; yet, people should stay alert in October and November when the country officially enters the rainy season which is conducive for mosquito laying eggs.

