Accordingly, the center proposed to end quarantine for these residents but keep close watch on the recovered Covid-19 in 30 days as per the health sector’s regulation.



The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control has carried out mass sampling which were taken from people living on the 12th floor on Monday to prevent the transmission of the virus because the retest of a recovered Covid-19 patient living on the same floor had returned unclear on June 29.

According to the center, recovered Covid-19 patients all have to undertake SARS-CoV-2 tests within consecutive 30 days. If retests show any abnormal results during 30 days, the city health sector will carry out mass sampling to prevent the transmission in the community.

The center and the district health authority rushed the man to nearby hospital for retest as well as conduct tests for all people living in the same floor in the apartment building.

The center has used real time reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (Realtime PCR ) to discover the presence of specific genetic material in any pathogen, including a virus and other tests which will be used as information for further intervention for possible community transmission. While waiting for test result, people are advised to stay at home and follow the health sector’s guideline, said Dr. Nguyen Tri Dung, Director of the center.

