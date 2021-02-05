All employees at five major airports test negative for SARS-CoV-2

A representative of ACV said on February 4 that amid complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic, ACV has actively coordinated with the Centres for Disease Control in localities to conduct tests for all employees working at airports.

These results have brought peace of mind to passengers traveling by air at the end of the year.

ACV will continue to coordinate with localities to conduct testing for those working at 16 airports affiliated to ACV such as Noi Bai, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Cat Bi, Phu Bai, Buon Ma Thuot , Phu Cat, Pleiku, Chu Lai, Tho Xuan, Dong Hoi, Tuy Hoa, Con Dao, Dien Bien, Rach Gia, and Ca Mau.

Affiliated airports of ACV are drastically implementing the COVID-19 prevention work in accordance with the directions of the Prime Minister, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Transport, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

At the same time, it has also closely working with airlines, ground service companies and relevant units to strictly implement rules of aviation operation to ensure safety for passengers amid the pandemic.

Vietnamplus