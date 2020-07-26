Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Da Nang

The 61-year-old man, who resides in Thanh Binh ward of Hai Chau district, was confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on July 25 night. He is now under intensive treatment at Da Nang Hospital, with the aid of a ventilator.

Da Nang is implementing epidemiological investigation, contact tracing and quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The Health Ministry has set up three special working teams to support the city’s pandemic prevention and control.

Of the total 418 cases in Vietnam, 276 cases are imported and quarantined right after their arrival.

As many as 365 patients or 87.3 percent have been given the all-clear of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the pandemic, while the rest are being treated at medical establishments across the country, with eight tested negative for the virus once or twice. No deaths have been recorded so far.

There are currently 11,187 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions being quarantined, including 220 at hospitals, 10,193 at other facilities, and 774 at home.

Vietnamplus