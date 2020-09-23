Another hospital in HCMC offers telehealth service

This is the third hospital in the city to offer the service after the University of Medicine and the Tumor Hospital.



According to Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Director of HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases, this telehealth system does not depend on foreign providers.

Health workers in the Tropical Disease Hospital will work relentlessly to provide virtual consultation whenever their peers in grass-root hospitals require assistance for difficult cases.

This system is linked with 31 southern provinces and cities.

At the opening ceremony, the hospital conducted a consultation for treatment of 2 patients in medical clinics in the Mekong Delta provinces of An Giang and Ca Mau.

On the same day, Dr. Nguyen Tri Thuc , Director of Cho ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City announced the hospital operated its telehealth center connecting with more than 300 other facilities nationwide. The center is one of activities of the Ministry’s telehealth project for the period 2020 - 2025.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan