Anthrax reoccurs in Vietnam’s North region

The first patient with Sri Lanka nationality is a staff in a ship and the second is a 56 year-old woman in the Northern Province of Hoa Binh.



Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Duc Chinh from the Infectious Surgery Ward said that anthrax goes along with malignant pustules which are stone-hard pain in a person’s back side.

In Vietnam, the disease is called beehive boil because the boil is a large painful bumps that are filled with pus and numerous small openings in it, resembling a beehive.

Initial signs and symptoms include redness at the area of injection, significant swelling, and then develop into gangrene.

People should not self-medicate but go to hospital for treatment.





By Quoc Khanh - Translated by Anh Quan