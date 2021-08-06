Antiviral drug Remdesivir approved to treat Covid-19 patients in Vietnam

The antiviral drug Remdesivir helps shorten the duration of Covid-19 treatment and reduce recovery time from coronavirus.

Remdesivir is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Covid-19 in October, 2020. The antiviral drug Remdesivir helps shorten the duration of Covid-19 treatment and reduce recovery time from coronavirus. It has been approved for temporary use as a Covid-19 treatment in approximately 50 countries worldwide. The access to this new drug has been extremely difficult.



Vingroup has just successfully negotiated an order of 500,000 Remdesivir drug vials. The amount of drugs could be used to support the treatment of about 80,000 to 100,000 Covid-19 patients in Vietnam.

The first shipment of Remdesivir arrived in Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC in the late evening of August 5. Around 100,000 additional vials will be shipped in next week.





By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh