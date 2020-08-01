Apartment block in District 12 under lockdown due to Covid-19

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Hung Thuan Ward Lam Quan Minh Vuong said that the lockdown was imposed in the night of July 31 while health workers have taken 300 samples for testing, especially those who had close contact with the patient.



Safe guards are responsible for taking food which relatives of condo inhabitants ship to.

According to authority, the infected case is a 49-year-old woman who is living alone in the sixth floor. She arrived in the General Hospital in the Central City of Da Nang which had been locked down to visit her ill mom and returned to HCMC on July 28. Her first test result came out to be positive.

The HCMC Center for Disease Control said that so far the city has had 530 suspected cases; 455 of them are tested negative while the remaining are waiting for the test result.

By August 1, HCMC reported that 26,609 people leaving Da Nang from July 1 had made health declaration while 16,473 were undertaking tests. Some 2,388 were negative, three positive and the rest are waiting for test results.





By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan