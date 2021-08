Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The study participants must be 18-59 years old, free of current or past-history of infectious diseases, and have not been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines.

Head of the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), Duong Huu Thai said that the institute will select 375 volunteers for phase 2 in Vu Thu District in the northern province of Thai Binh on August 11.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh