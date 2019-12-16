Around 5,200 children with congenital heart defect undergo free surgeries

The event saw the presence of Party Chief of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thien Nhan and physicians and benefactors who have accompanies the program.



Last year, the program covered heart surgery cost of 550 children. Also in the year, the program has organized treatment activities to screen 30,000 kids.

During 11 years, physicians of the program have performed surgeries on 5,200 kids countrywide.

In the gala, stories of magic changes of kid’s heart diseases after operation and their unfinished dreams have been finished. The gala organizer also showed its gratitude to benefactors who have silently given strength to children with heart diseases for years.

Three footballers Nguyen Trong Hoang, Que Ngoc Hai and Bui Tien Dung will be the program’s ambassadors in 2020, they will travel to many localities especially the Southern region to call for more contribution to the program.





By BA TAN - Translated by UYEN PHUONG