Assault of coronavirus possibly on next winter: Acting Health Minister

He made the statement in the ministry’s meeting yesterday with local health departments across the country. It is forecast that the disease will last till end of 2021 and its peak season will be on next winter.



Because there is no officially registered vaccine and drug for Covid-19 prevention and treatment; therefore, it is a big challenge in preventing it.

The Southeast Asian nation has not been free from local coronavirus infections for the last 30 days; yet, people should not practice relaxed behavior as outbreaks of Covid-19 can occur at any time, said Mr. Long.

Accordingly, he noted that local administrations to re-check all possible scenarios of Covid-19 that employees in hospitals, factories get Covid-19.

On the same day, the national steering board for Covid-19 prevention and control said that in the day, the country reported three more cases of Covid-19 including one Malaysian expert and two people from Russia who are being under quarantine in the Southern Province of Bac Lieu and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has just issued the decision 3767 on setting up quarantine wards in paid hotels and restaurants for imported cases.

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy