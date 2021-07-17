Authority throws book at hospital for false information of Covid-19 vaccine

Authority throws the book at Hanh Phuc Hospital for providing false information of Covid-19 vaccine service



The hospital’s untrue information on the Covid-19 vaccine on its website and Facebook has caused confusion among the public.

Accordingly, the Inspectors from the Department of Information and Communications of An Giang Province decided to issue the fine on the hospital for sharing false information.

Specifically, the hospital has violated Clause 3, Article 99 of the Government's Decree No. 15/2020 taking effect on February 3, 2020 about penalties for administrative violations of post and telecommunications communications, radio frequencies, information technology, and electronic transactions. The fine frame is up to VND30 million.

The hospital has posted on its website that in the upcoming time, the hospital will administer AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine worth VND1.5 million a dose for anyone who need it. This act violated Clause 1, Article 101 of the Government’s Decree No. 15/2020 dated February 3, 2020. The fine frame of this violation is VND20 million.

Furthermore, the authority forced the hospital to remove false information on its website and Facebook.

Prior, Hanh Phuc General Hospital posted a notice to receive pre-orders for the AstraZeneca vaccine service for people aged 18 years or older in need, with an estimated price of VND1.5 million a dose. After the hospital publicized the false information, about 36,000 inhabitants in the Mekong Delta region registered for the injection.

By Ngoc Dan - Translated by Uyen Phuong