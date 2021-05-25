Bac Giang Province on high alert as over 300 new Covid-19 cases detected

Healthcare workers are taking samples from workers in Bac Giang Province for Covid-19 testing. (Photo: SGGP)

The announcement was made in an urgent meeting between the Ministry of Health and its special missions unit, the Department of Health of Bac Giang Province in the late evening of May 25.



The fresh Covid-19 cases were detected from the testing that has been implemented during three consecutive days. The joint implementation has been carried out by the Ministry of Health, Bac Giang Province and medical forces in industrial parks, factories and accommodations of workers in the province.

According to Deputy Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology Tran Nhu Duong, the sources of transmission of virus which is fast-spreading Covid variant came from factories and workers’ accommodations.

The Ministry of Health ordered its special missions unit and the provincial authorities to immediately “freeze” all workers’ residential areas, impose a strict blockade on these places, turn them into concentrated quarantine facilities.





The functional force's officers are examining the specimens.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated By Kim Khanh