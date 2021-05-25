  1. Health

Bac Giang Province on high alert as over 300 new Covid-19 cases detected

SGGP
In the latest news, Bac Giang Province has recorded more than 300 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 by the end of Tuesday.
Bac Giang Province on high alert as over 300 new Covid-19 cases detected ảnh 1 Healthcare workers are taking samples from workers in Bac Giang Province for Covid-19 testing. (Photo: SGGP)
The announcement was made in an urgent meeting between the Ministry of Health and its special missions unit, the Department of Health of Bac Giang Province in the late evening of May 25.
The fresh Covid-19 cases were detected from the testing that has been implemented during three consecutive days. The joint implementation has been carried out by the Ministry of Health, Bac Giang Province and medical forces in industrial parks, factories and accommodations of workers in the province.
According to Deputy Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology Tran Nhu Duong, the sources of transmission of virus which is fast-spreading Covid variant came from factories and workers’ accommodations.
The Ministry of Health ordered its special missions unit and the provincial authorities to immediately “freeze” all workers’ residential areas, impose a strict blockade on these places, turn them into concentrated quarantine facilities.

Bac Giang Province on high alert as over 300 new Covid-19 cases detected ảnh 2 The functional force's officers are examining the specimens. 

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated By Kim Khanh

