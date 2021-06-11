Beware of Covid-19 vaccination invites on internet: Ministry warns

According to the Ministry, several agencies, organizations, and businesses have received invitations to buy/import Covid-19 vaccine or vaccinate employees, partners, and customers. Some organizations and individuals have claimed to have access to vaccine sources from manufacturers or buy from some redundant places. Covid-19 scammers have been also using different methods to play a trick on people.

Therefore, the Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health recommended that according to the Warning Organization, Legitimate vaccines are not for sale. They are strictly administered and distributed by national healthcare regulators. Anyone buying these products online also runs the risk of potentially giving their money to organized criminals.

A locality, an organization, and a business wishing to buy Covid-19 vaccines need to contact and negotiate directly with vaccine manufacturers to avoid the risk of fraud. If they purchase the vaccine through intermediaries, intermediaries must be certified or authorized by the manufacturer.

All Covid-19 vaccines used in Vietnam must be approved by the health ministry for emergency use in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly, each batch of vaccines must be licensed by the agency before being brought into Vietnam. Last but not least, the National Institute for Control of Vaccines and Biologicals will check the vaccines which are kept in cold chain storage before being used in the country.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that it has been actively negotiating with vaccine manufacturers, international organizations to buy and import large quantities of vaccines according to the Government's Resolution No. 21 dated February 26, 2021, on the purchase and use of Covid-19 vaccines. Covid-19 vaccines are available for everyone at no cost. Therefore, everyone needs to wait for their turn when health workers will invite them.

At the same time, people must keep their vigilance about fake invitations to have the coronavirus vaccination sent by scammers in social networks, texting messages, or posters. People should vaccinate against Covid-19 at legal medical facilities, pharmaceutical institutions licensed by the Ministry of Health.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong