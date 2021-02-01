Binh Duong isolates over 300 students contacting with Covid-19 classmate

Right after being informed that a 19-year-old student of the university was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, 300 students who have been learning in the same room with the patient or contacted with the infection case have been quarantined for 21 days according to the regulation.



The school informed local administrations in the hometown of students returning to their hometowns to reunite with their relatives on Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year).

Also on the morning, related forces in Binh Duong Province bordering Ho Chi Minh City locked down Tran Van On Street in Thu Dau Mot City where the university's headquarters is located. Currently, around 1,800 households comprising of 3,000 residents in Le Hong Phong Street where the Covid-19 student is living are being isolated within 15 days from February 1.

Thu Dau Mot University is the largest facility in the province with 16,000 students.

