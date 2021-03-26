Binh Duong prompts lockdown on road with suspected Covid-19 positive Chinese

The Chinese man has lived in the province before Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year). However, through medical investigation, the Chinese man may be infected with the coronavirus when he arrived at Moc Bai border gate in the Southern Province of Tay Ninh to purchase commodities and contacted with Cambodian peers.

After his first test result was announced to be positive for SARS-CoV-2, the province’s health sector has prompted a lockdown on the road as well as took him to hospital for treatment.

In related news of Covid-19, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced two Covid-19 imported cases in Ho Chi Minh City and the Northern Province of Hai Phong. The first case is a 25-year- old person in the Mekong Delta Province of Vinh Long.

The patient illegally entered Vietnam on a fishing boat on March 22 in Phu Quoc Island off the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang and then went to HCMC. The patient underwent tests in FV Hospital on March 24 showing that he is positive for SARS-CoV-2. Currently, the patient is isolated in the makeshift hospital in Cu Chi outlying district.

The second patient, a 25-year-old girl, hails from the Northern Province of Quang Ninh. She also sat a fishing boat to enter the Southeast Asian country on March 22 in Phu Quoc Island and then took the flight VJ458 to return to the Northern City of Hai Phong where she underwent a test in Vinmec Hai Phong Hospital. Her test result was positive for SARS-CoV-2 while her friend’s test result was negative.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health has released an urgent announcement to track passengers on the flight to contact with their nearby medical centers for medical examination. Passengers were also asked to fill online health declarations at https://tokhaiyte.vn.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan