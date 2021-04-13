Binh Duong proposes purchasing over 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Specifically, the province has demand of buying over 3 million doses to be injected into over 1.4 million people aged above 18, said Director of the provincial Health Department Nguyen Hong Chuong.

The province plans to use local budget to buy the vaccines and will offer them free for local residents.

Binh Duong has well performed pandemic prevention and control. However, amidst complex developments of the pandemic in other countries and fear of illegal entry, the Health Department requires localities to drastically carry out measures as directed by the Government, Health Ministry and provincial People’s Committee, thus contributing to ensuring the twin targets of well controlling the pandemic and maintaining local economic development.

Vietnamplus