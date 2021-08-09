Binh Duong Province puts 3,000- bed field hospital into operation

All the medical equipment and facilities at the hospital were sponsored by Hoang Hung Company, based in Bau Bang District.



Besides, the company is collaborating with other enterprises to provide more and more essential equipment to meet the Covid-19 patient treatment in the province.



Doctor Huynh Minh Chin, Director of the Bau Bang District Medical Center was assigned as the director of Field Hospital No.4.



The health sector of Bau Bang District is calling for medical staff and volunteers to participate in the Covid-19 treatment aiming to limit the death toll and shorten the treatment time to soon repel the pandemic.



According to the notification of the Ministry of Health, up to noon of August 9, Binh Duong Province confirmed 1,725 more coronavirus infections, bringing the total of Covid-19 cases in the province to 29,000 people.



Besides, the Provincial Department of Health yesterday confirmed that 494 more patients have been recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of people discharged from hospital to 5,663 ones.



Some images captured at the newly-established field hospital in Binh Duong Province:





