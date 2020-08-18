Binh Phuoc has two dengue-related deaths, 700 infection cases

Infection cases have been scattered in all districts in the province. The figure of infection cases is down 84 percent compared to the same period last year but the province has more deaths than last year.



Noticeably, in the next time, the health authority warned of an increase in the dengue infection cases because of changes of weather; plus, residents are neglecting killing mosquitoes.

Binh Phuoc is one of provinces with high number of dengue infection cases yearly and deaths relating to the dangerous disease. The health sector has taken proactive preventive measures including killing mosquitoes and spraying chemicals in high risk areas. Moreover, it has raised people’s awareness of the disease and killing mosquitoes.





By Hoang Bac - Translated by Anh Quan