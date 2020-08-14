Binh Phuoc, Long An provinces take proactive measures against Chikungunya virus

Cambodia has seen reemergence of Chikungunya virus especially in 12 cities and provinces of Cambodia including Tbong Khmum, Ta Keo, Kampot which share border with Vietnam.

By August 1, around 1,0202 Cambodian people have contracted the disease caused by Chikungunya virus.



To prevent the disease from spreading to Vietnam, the health sector in Binh Phuoc Province in coordination with local administrations have worked to kill mosquitoes’ larva in border districts.

Administrations encouraged residents to change water in vases and bowls on alternate days and turn over all water storage containers.

Border districts Bu Gia Map, Bu Dop and Loc Ninh in Binh Phuoc Province share the 260 kilometer long border line with Cambodia; residents often travel between the two countries through Hoa Lu border gate posing a high risk of transmission.

Long An Province in the Mekong Delta also took preventative measures against Chikungunya. According to police of Long An, from July 19 to 22, Province Banteay Meanchey of Cambodia recorded around 100 people contracting the disease caused by virus Chikungunya.

Chikungunya is a viral infection caused by the CHIK virus which is transmitted through the bite of infected daytime biting female – primarily Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus – mosquitoes. They usually bite during the early morning and late afternoon, and are typically found in and around urban and suburban dwellings.

The most common symptoms are fever and joint pain. Other symptoms may include headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or rash.

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan