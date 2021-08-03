Binh Thanh District has new Covid-19 treatment facility

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



The three-storey medical facility has 36 rooms. Of which, there are 20 emergency rooms and patient reception rooms with a total of 180 beds and 20 oxygen generators serving severe patients and other emergencies.

Besides that, its coordinators always keep contacts with the Covid-19 rapid response team from 20 wards for assistance.It is considered as the second establishment of Binh Thanh District Hospital which is responsible for receiving coronavirus infectious cases in the district.Currently, there are 12 points of receiving and performing treatment for the Covid-19 patients in Binh Thanh District.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong