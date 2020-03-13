Because the number of people infected with Covid-19 has risen to 9 in the province, Chairman of Binh Thuan People’s Committee yesterday decided to impose an unprecedented lockdown on two streets from March 13 to April 3 in an effort to tackle the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak.



The People’s Committee of Phan Thiet City said that 29 households with 150 residents in two streets Hoang Van Thu and Ngo Sy Lien, where the house of the 38th confirmed Covid-19 patient is located, were locked down. The 38th patient is relative of the 34th confirmed patient who is the first infection case in Binh Thuan Province.

The patient No.38 had closely contacted with 10 people and one of them tested positive for the deadly virus.





By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Uyen Phuong