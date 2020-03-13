  1. Health

Binh Thuan imposes lockdown on two streets to tackle coronavirus outbreak

SGGP
Two streets in Phan Thiet City of the South-Central Province of Binh Thuan were locked down from March 13 to April 3 because many people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus there.

Binh Thuan imposes lockdown on two streets to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Because the number of people infected with Covid-19 has risen to 9 in the province, Chairman of Binh Thuan People’s Committee yesterday decided to impose an unprecedented lockdown on two streets from March 13 to April 3 in an effort to tackle the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak.
The People’s Committee of Phan Thiet City said that 29 households with 150 residents in two streets Hoang Van Thu and Ngo Sy Lien, where the house of the 38th confirmed Covid-19 patient is located,  were locked down. The 38th patient is relative of the 34th confirmed patient who is the first infection case in Binh Thuan Province.
The patient No.38 had closely contacted with 10 people and one of them tested positive for the deadly virus.

By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Uyen Phuong

Tags:

Other news

See more