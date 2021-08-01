Blood donation drops by up to 40 percent

At the same time, they should continue to maintain blood donation schedules in response to the ‘Red Blood Drops Campaign’ in summer and the ‘Red Journey’ program in 2021.



According to the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), the amount of blood received nationwide from the beginning of July to now has decreased by about 40 percent compared to the plan. Most localities and units have delayed or canceled blood donation schedules. It is forecasted that shortly, there will possibly be a serious blood shortage nationwide.

Noticeably, although blood reserves are low, recently, the NIHBT promptly transported 1,000 blood units by air to Ho Chi Minh City to replenish the blood bank of Cho Ray Hospital. According to NIHBT’s Director Bach Quoc Khanh, all fixed blood donation points will accept blood donation daily. At the institute alone, blood will be received until 8 p.m. every day, including Saturday and Sunday.







By Minh Khang – Translated by Thuy Doan