Blood shortage in HCMC stems from decline in donor base

Medical establishments fretted that public gathering limitation will lead to further blood shortage causing difficulties in treatment and emergency treatment.



Director of the Blood Transfusion Haematology Hospital Phu Chi Dung said that the Humanitarian Blood Donation Center at 118 Hong Bang Street in District 5 still supply blood as per hospital’s requirement with average 600 bags of blood bags; however, from March 23 to 28, the center received half of blood amount compared to the distributed amount.

This donated blood amount continued to shrink from March 29.

Blood donation program stopped; therefore, the city’s blood bank decreased gradually. He warned that the city will face critical blood shortage after April 4.

Director Dung said that the center has consulted the Department of Health to encourage state-run employees and medical workers, patients’ relatives to give blood.

Moreover, he advised hospitals to transfuse blood only when really necessary with top priority on senior citizens, newborn babies and those suffering heart and lung diseases.

To have enough blood for treatment and emergency treatment, the voluntary blood encouragement steering board should call for donation of union members as well as maintain voluntary blood donation in districts.

Cho Ray Hospital’s Blood Transfusion Center where provides blood to hospitals in provinces in the southeast region has been facing critical blood shortage as it has run out.

The city called for blood donation. If people go to the center to donate blood, they should dial the hotline number 0919660010 and schedule an appointment in advance

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong