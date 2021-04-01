Border guards in Southwest Vietnam receive Covid-19 vaccine

Colonel Nguyen Tai Son, political commissar of the border guard division in Tay Ninh Province said that health workers are prepared to provide timely treatment on those suffering severe post-vaccination allergic reactions.

The first border guard receives Covid-19 vaccine

The health condition of border guards who received vaccine shots will be retained in electronic medical records and they were given a Covid-19 vaccination certificate. The vaccination drive for border guards in the Southwest border line will take place in six provinces from April 1 to 30.

Immunization facilities include hospitals, grass -root medical centers, mobile inoculation stations where doctors and nurses receive comprehensive, competency-based training on vaccine administration policies and procedures before administering vaccines. Each location will inject below 100 people for a vaccination session so that medical workers can carry out careful screening, review the immunization history of each person.

For over one year, border forces have implemented different preventive measures against Covid-19 in 240 km borderline in Tay Ninh Province. Recently, the pandemic has developed complicatedly in Cambodia; hence, border soldiers have made concerted efforts to patrol along trails and quarantine unlawful immigrants, said Colonel Son.