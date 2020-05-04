British expert confirmed as latest Covid-19 case in Vietnam

The man who works for state-owned Vietnam Oil and Gas Group and 12 other experts were allowed to enter Vietnam through Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on flight AXY 2504 from the UK.

All were sent to a centralized quarantine center in Can Gio, an outlying district of Ho Chi Minh City, after lthe plane landed in the airport.



Thirteen people tested negative for SARS-CoV-2on their first day of arrival. Only the 37-year-old man's retesting result on May 2 came out positive for the virus.

He is being treated at the Covid-19 treatment hospital in Cu Chi, another outlying district of the city.

Hence, Vietnam’s present tally stands at 271, with 131 having been isolated upon entry, and no fatality, according to the ministry’s latest statistics.

30,530 people who come from Covid-19-hit areas or closely contacted with infected people have been kept in centralized quarantine wards while 246 others have been quarantined in hospitals and the remaining have been self-isolating at their houses and in hotels.





By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong