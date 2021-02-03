A newly detected coronavirus outbreak, which has spread to 10 provinces and cities countrywide, is caused by the more contagious British variant of the coronavirus.



The new variant, B.1.1.7 which transmits more easily than the previous one, has been causing worse outbreaks of Covid -19 in the UK and European countries.

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology said that scientists have analyzed sequence of the full genetic code of Covid-19 on 16 samples taken from patients in the two provinces Hai Duong and Quang Ninh. The test results have shown that out of 16 samples , 11 ones' gene sequences are similar to virus variant B.1.1.7. which has been discovered in over 60 nations and territories.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan