British visitor confirmed as 31st coronavirus patient in Vietnam

He was receiving treatment in a hospital in the Central Province of Quang Nam in stable health condition.



According to the Ministry of Health, test result carried out by Pasteur Institute Nha Trang has showed he was positive for the deadly virus.



The Ministry announced on March 8 that additional 10 Covid-19 cases including nine visitors from the UK and Ireland were confirmed over the past few days in Vietnam linking with a 26-year-old woman in Hanoi, who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 6.

The London-Hanoi flight carried 197 passengers and aircrew. They have traveled to different provinces and cities in Vietnam upon their arrival in Hanoi.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong