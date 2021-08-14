Businesses donate 100 ventilators, medical equipment to HCMC to battle Covid-19

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau (C) and Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Thi Thang (2nd, L) receive 100 ventilators from the Sovico Group and HDBank. (Photo: SGGP)

These Carat II Pro ventilators made in Germany worth VND30 billion (US$1.3 million) is the half of 200 machines that have been donated to pandemic-hit localities in the country. After arriving in Vietnam on August 13, they have been promptly delivered to hospitals to treat patients with Covid-19, said General Director of Sovico Group Pham Quoc Thanh.



In addition, the Sovico Group, Vietjet Air and HDBank also presented medical equipment worth hundreds of billion VND to the city.



In the event of receiving, the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC and the Mobilization Board of the HCMC's Covid-19 control fund handed over 100 ventilators to Cho Ray Hospital, HCMC's University Hospital of Medicine and Pharmacy, Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital, Military Hospital 175, Buu Dien (Postal) General Hospital, the Intensive Care Unit of Hue Central Hospital, the 115 People's Hospital.



Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau extended her heartfelt thanks to the enterprises for gifting medical supplies to assist the frontline healthcare workers to care for Covid-19 patients.

As of now, the Vietnam Fatherland Front of the city has received donations valued more than VND3, 000 billion (US$131.4 million), including cash gifts of VND800 billion (US$35 million) and medical equipment worth VND1, 750 billion (US$76.6 million).

