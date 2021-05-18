Buyers of drugs for respiratory diseases must fill health declaration

The Department yesterday sent a document to its sub-divisions across the city asking to increase detection of Covid-19 infected people due to the complex development of the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the Department’s direction, health authorities in districts mu instruct retail drug stores to carry out preventative measures following the Ministry of Health’s guideline including donning facemasks, washing hands with soaps and keeping safety distance with others.



Additionally, drug store assistants should request buyers of medications for respiratory diseases to fill their health declaration at http://tokhaiyte.vn or apps NCOVI, Vietnam Health Declaration on smartphones.





The 37th coronavirus-related death in Vietnam since the pathogen hit the country in early 2020 was recorded yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health. This is the second virus-related fatality to have been recorded in the country this year.

When drug store assistants suspect a person to infect with Covid-19, they should inform related agencies to monitor the suspected cases. Any drug stores fall foul of the Department’s regulation, they will receive punishment.





By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong