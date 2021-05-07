Cancer hospital under lockdown after patients test positive for SARS-CoV-2

The Cancer Hospital in Tan Trieu, Dong Anh, Hanoi Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh and Deputy Health Minister Tran Van Thuan directly inspected the lockdown for the fight against Covid-19.



Vietnam recorded a new Covid-19 case in the northern province of Thanh Hoa this morning, according to the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

A 42-year-old man in Thanh Hoa City, or the patient 3,091, was identified as F1 contact of a Chinese expert who entered and being quarantined in Yen Bai province. His second test result came out positive for SARS-CoV- 2 on May 6. He is now being quarantined for treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No.2 in Dong Anh District in Ha Noi.

So far, the overall confirmed domestically-transmitted Covid-19 cases have reached 1,691 in Vietnam.

When it comes to treatment, 2,560 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease. Among patients undergoing treatment, 74 of them tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan