Central Highlands records Covid-19 positive cases, applies tracking measures

Also this morning, the Dak Lak health sector verified five residents in districts Cu M’gar, Ea Sup, Ea H’leo traveled in a bus with Covid-19 infected people in Gia Lai. Yesterday evening, Dak Lak health authority took the five to a quarantine ward and carried out testing as per the regulation.



This morning, the People’s Committee in Gia Lai Province sent its urgent document on Covid-19 preventative measures after the province has recorded two positive cases relating to patient 1,612.

To curb the spread of the disease, Gia Lai authority requested administration of Ayun Pa Town to impose lockdown on Cheo Reo ward where Covid-19 positive cases are living from today until further notice and other precautious measures according to the government’s direction.

The health center in Ia Pa District and Ia Mon Commune, bordering with Ayun Pa Town have been locked down from now till further notice. The provincial People’s Committee in Gia Lai also ordered the Department of Health, police force, people’s committees in Ia Pa District and Ayun Pa Town to direct prevention teams and other forces to track down contacts as well as take samples for tests.

Also this morning, the Center for Disease Control in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Nong announced to track and get samples of 11 people from Cu Jut District who had contacted closely with residents from the coronavirus-hit Northern Province of Hai Duong.

In related news, Doan Tan Buu, Deputy Chairman of the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap this morning said that competent force in the province had tracked down one close contact of patient 1,660. The man flew on the same flight VN213 with patient 1,660 from Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport to Ho Chi Minh City -based Tan Son Nhat Airport and he had close contact with patient 1,660.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy