Ceremony held for handover of field hospital No.5 to HCMC’s health sector

The three-storey hospital covering on an area of more than 30,000 square meters offers nearly 1,000 beds for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms. (Photo: SGGP)

The hospital includes administrative area, reception area, department of diagnostic imaging, testing area, area for patients with Covid-19 presenting with mild symptoms, a special care unit, canteen, waste treatment area, a zone receiving essential goods from patients’ relatives. It is also equipped with two ambulances and portable medical oxygen concentrators.

The building’s owner, An Dong Investment Group Corporation and Van Thinh Phat Group who financed the entire construction of the hospital expressed their thanks to the HCMC’s authorities for believing and assigning them a mission in the fight against Covid-19 in the city.

Deputy General Director of Colombo Construction Investment and Consultant Joint Stock Company, Tran The Nhan said that the enterprise took advantages of the building’s existing infrastructures, including three airy and spacious floors, fire protection system, wastewater treatment system and ventilation system in turning it into the medical facility.

Director of HCMC Odonto Stomatology Hospital cum director of the filed hospital No.5 Nguyen Duc Minh highly appreciated the outstanding contribution and efforts of the sponsors and the construction company in building the hospital, contributing to the providing a treatment facility for Covid-19 patients in the city.



The Garden Mall is the first private business that is requisitioned as a Covid-19 treatment facility in HCMC.

Nearly 700 engineers and workers work day and night to finish the medical unit soon. Emergency call button above the bed of a patient in a hospital Apartments of the Garden Residence are staff rest area.

By An An – Translated by Kim Khanh