Chairman advises traders to take proactive measures against Covid-19

In a meeting with traders, Chairman Phan Ngoc Tho advised traders to follow the government’ preventative regulations including not contacting closely with others, wearing facemasks and not gathering in crowd. Moreover, traders should refuse to sell commodities to those who don’t wear facemasks.



Mr. Tho also proposed the market management board to educate people about the coronavirus pandemic encouraging traders to adopt preventative measures against Covid-19 to protect their health and the community especially wearing facemasks and not gathering in crowd.

Additionally, traders and consumers were advised to install Bluezone, a mobile app designed to assist in contact tracing, in order to better curb the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreaks according to the Prime Minsiter’s direction.

Furthermore, Chairman Tho asked to renew the market and clean environment around the market’s premises including planting flowers, ensure security order and handle pavement encroachment.

By Van Thang - Translated by Uyen Phuong