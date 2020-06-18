Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee visits Briton pilot in hospital

The British pilot was touched at the visit expressing his gratitude to Vietnamese medical workers who have been working hard to save him from the fatal disease.

Reporting to the Chairman of the city People’s Committee on the pilot’s health condition, Deputy Head of Cho Ray Hospital's ICU Dr. Tran Thanh Linh said the Briton pilot has been recovering well yet he needs more time to rehabilitate his mobility.

His condition was truly critical when he was admitted to the hospital. He suffered multi-organ failure and was closer to death than ever. Doctors even planned to resort to a lung transplant to rescue him, as his lungs were badly damaged by the disease.

After his two-month period of unconsciousness, he now can say thank-you. He was disconnected from a ventilator for five days on June 17. He is able to move his arms and legs and practiced walking with health workers’ help

According to Cho Ray Hospital Director Dr. Nguyen Tri Thuc, the Briton pilot has been making a remarkable recovery ever since because physicians supposed he needs several weeks to be able to rehabilitate. He doesn’t take antibiotic any longer, said Dr. Thuc.

Expressing his admiration to medical workers, Chairman Phong called these medical workers who have been treating the British patient “excellent soldiers” on the Covid-19 front.

Chairman Phong stressed that Cho Ray Hospital is a part of the city health system. Medical workers of the hospital have been working hard to protect the country’s fruitful achievement in the fight against Covid-19.

On the occasion, the city People’s Committee gave each hospital VND50 million (US$ 2,153) as an encouragement.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan