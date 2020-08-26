Children Hospital No.1 saves serious dengue patients

Of them, a 12-year-old child in HCMC was hospitalized when his blood pressure dropped to dangerous levels and his livers were swollen and damaged. His relatives said he had suffered fever for three days before being taken to the hospital.



Doctors said that the boy was suffering serious dengue because he is obese and many of his organs were damaged. Additionally, he had had dengue before. He was put on ventilators.

Physicians’ efforts to save the boy were rewarded as he did not need ventilator after four –day treatment. He was transferred to other room and he will be discharged a few days later.

Head of the Intensive Care Unit Dr. Pham Van Quang said it is the peak season of dengue, one of the fastest-spreading mosquito-borne diseases as the rainy season is approaching. A severe form of dengue fever can cause severe bleeding, a sudden drop in blood pressure (shock) and death.

Relatives of children with high fever in three days must take them to medical clinics for treatment.

The Center for Disease Control in Ho Chi Minh City are closely monitoring the Chikungunya epidemic in Cambodia, said the Center yesterday. Vietnam has 10 provinces sharing the border line with Cambodia.

From 2017 till now, the Southern region has 22 places performing monitoring on infectious diseases caused by Zika virus, Chikungunya disease and dengue. Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes, according to the World Health Organization.

The Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the Hung Vuong Hospital are assigned to monitor the Chikungunya disease; however, the two infirmaries have not recorded any cases of the disease in the city.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan