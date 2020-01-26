Chinese travellers entering Vietnam required to complete health declaration form

Due to the complicated development of China's novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases, in its document to people's committees in cities and provinces,



Vietnamese Ministry of Health has requested all Chinese passengers through border gates and airports to complete a health declaration form.

Medical workers at border gates and airports must guide Chinese holiday -makers to fill the form.

Suspected n CoV cases will be referred to hospital for further management, said the Ministry in its document.

Vietnam is one of the countries with a high risk of being affected by this disease.

General public in other countries are advised to wear mask, and use hand sanitizers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said one of the two cases reported in Vietnam yesterday involved a family member of a confirmed case who had traveled to Wuhan.

The finding suggests that human-to-human transmission has occurred in Vietnam, the first known instance of onward spread to someone outside of China who hadn't been in Wuhan.

The pair had been quarantined at Cho Ray Hospital. They are in stable condition now.

Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States have reported new cases, all apparently linked to Wuhan.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong