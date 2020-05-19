Cho Ray Hospital launches cashless e-health cards

Card holders can use the cashless electronic health cards for treatment registration and payment. Hospital employees can trace patients’ personal information and medical records as well as bank accounts.

Accordingly, patients just bring the card without other documents when they return to the hospital



Hospital director Nguyen Tri Thuc said that the hospital admits nearly 10,000 patients. Therefore, adoption of cashless e-health cards helps limiting the use of cash and shrink waiting time making significant contribution to medical treatment quality improvement.

Attending the launching ceremony, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son said that the health sector will expand the use of cashless e-health card to help connect hospitals’ IT systems in cities and provinces.





By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan