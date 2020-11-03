Committee makes facemask wearing mandatory in public places

At yesterday conference, the committee made wearing face masks compulsory in public places to prevent spread of Covid-19 – the vital measure in the fight against Covid-19.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi authorities have asked residents to wear facemask in public places. Those who disobey the regulations will receive fines.



In the coming time, authorities in cities and provinces will increase supervision of wearing facemasks in medical clinics, traditional markets, supermarkets, commercial centers, hotels and restaurants, cultural events with crowd.

In the conference, the committee also informed 12 new cases of Covid-19, all of them are returnees from foreign countries. These 12 people were sent to a centralized quarantine center upon entry.

Therefore, Vietnam has had confirmed 1,192 coronavirus patients including 691 community transmission cases. The Southeast Asian country has gone more than two full months without any community infections.

Before on the same day, the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reaffirmed at another meeting presided by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam Vietnam’s determination to prevent new coronavirus outbreaks as winter nears, as the virus could transmit more easily in cold and dry weather.

The committee stressed that people should be precautious with the present peaceful period by actively preparing all preventative measures in medical facilities, schools, accommodation, offices, factories and public places.

The health sector should work with related agencies to update guidance of preventative measures as well as pay visits to medical institutions to check preparation of the pandemic for the upcoming winter.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan