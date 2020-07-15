  1. Health

Conjoined twin girls successfully separated in HCMC

SGGP
Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi, twins born conjoined at the pelvis, have successfully been separated after a 12 hour long operation with the participation of nearly 100 medical workers in HCMC.

The operation on the twin in the HCMC Children Hospital started at 6 AM and completed at 6 PM on July 15.
Hospital Director Dr. Truong Quang Dinh was the leader of the surgery team including anesthetists, orthopedists, experts in diagnostics and nurses from the Children Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital, the Eye Hospital, the Xuyen A hospital and the Medicine University Hospital.
The girls are children of a 25-year-old mother who was told to have conjoined babies by doctors in Hung Vuong Hospital when she had regular examination during pregnancy.
Doctors said the conjoined twins a condition that occurs once in every 200,000 births and twins conjoined at the pelvis that occurs in only six percent of conjoined twins around the world.
The two girls are 13 months old when they undertook the surgery today.
By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong

