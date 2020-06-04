A delegation of JICA led by Akira Shimizu, head representative of JICA in Vietnam, yesterday paid a visit to Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.



Director Nguyen Tri Thuc said that JICA not only helped to improve the hospital’s facility but also give training on human resource and building infection control procedures. Cho Ray is the first hospital in Vietnam to receive JICA’s financial aid from 1969.

At present, the two sides are joining hand to build Cho Ray Viet - Nhat (Vietnam-Japan) Hospital. Hospital managers expected with the assistance of JICA and its representative office in Vietnam, the Cho Ray Viet - Nhat (Vietnam-Japan) Hospital will be soon operated to provide treatment to Vietnamese patients.

Akira Shimizu shared that Japanese government took heed of Vietnam’s preventive measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, JICA gave the hospital 2,000 notebooks “Infection control practice procedure” written by JICA experts and their peers in Cho Ray hospital. The notebooks are hoped to help increase the hospital and other hospitals in the South region’s infection control ability.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan